Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. 2,175,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

