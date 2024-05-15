SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. owned about 2.62% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

DGT stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average is $120.53. The company has a market cap of $207.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

