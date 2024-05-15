Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 97,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

