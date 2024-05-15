Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 97,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp Credit Management BDC
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.