Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. 122,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

