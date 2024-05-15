Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of CDW worth $299,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CDW by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CDW by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

CDW traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.73. The company had a trading volume of 359,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $167.57 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

