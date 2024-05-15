VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after acquiring an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after buying an additional 721,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after acquiring an additional 639,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,539,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 875,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

