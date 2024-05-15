Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

