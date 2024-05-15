Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $213,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6,637.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after buying an additional 1,170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 11,073,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,323,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of -344.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

