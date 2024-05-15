QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $122,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,160 shares of company stock worth $9,939,349. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,016,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.