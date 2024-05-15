The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 619.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,902 shares of company stock valued at $49,403,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

