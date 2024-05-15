Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mobix Labs updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:MOBX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 52,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,587. Mobix Labs has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29.
