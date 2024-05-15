iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.