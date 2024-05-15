Fagan Associates Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,378,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

