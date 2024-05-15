Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lifted by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,315,000 after purchasing an additional 67,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, hitting $437.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,877. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

