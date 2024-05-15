Fagan Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,640 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RKLB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,593. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.18. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

