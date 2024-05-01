Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Chemours had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
