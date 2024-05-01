Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Chemours had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.