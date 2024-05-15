US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,128,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,820,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 1,298,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

