DHI Group (DHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHX. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

