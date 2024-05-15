US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $115.20. 1,220,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,824. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

