Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 1,150,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,536. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

