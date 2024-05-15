Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,553. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

