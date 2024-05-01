ArcelorMittal (MT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

