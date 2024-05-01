RXO (RXO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect RXO to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Down 2.5 %

RXO stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. RXO has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.87, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXO. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXO

Insider Transactions at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,689,717 shares of company stock valued at $54,468,072. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.