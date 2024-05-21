Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TT traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $335.58. The stock had a trading volume of 822,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $336.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

