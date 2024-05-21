Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,497 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,452. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

