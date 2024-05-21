Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. PENN Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $19,792,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

