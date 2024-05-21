CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.35. 1,452,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,090. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

