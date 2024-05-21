Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Cut by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

