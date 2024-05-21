Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,167,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,579,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,038. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.45.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

