Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 10,870 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after purchasing an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after purchasing an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

S&P Global stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.20. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.



