Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 371 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 700,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $184,309,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,856,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,856,927.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,499 shares of company stock valued at $186,213,784. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

