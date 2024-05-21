Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

