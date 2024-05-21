Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,693 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.65. 31,539,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,422,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

