Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $765.14. 550,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $695.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $629.17. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $404.80 and a 12 month high of $778.43.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

