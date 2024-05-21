Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,868 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 96,577 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

