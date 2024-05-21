Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 123.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,296 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. 2,682,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

