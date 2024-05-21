L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $224.06. 2,616,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.36 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

