National Bank Financial Comments on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZZZ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.33 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.08.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.