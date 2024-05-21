Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of EMN opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

