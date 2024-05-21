Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $43.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE:ST opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

