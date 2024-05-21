Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) PT at $66.70

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.3% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

