e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $158.94. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after acquiring an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

