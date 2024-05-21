The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

