TD Cowen Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $160.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.83.

Shares of CPA opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,944,000 after acquiring an additional 267,373 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 3,647.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $9,246,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

