Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $68.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,965 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

