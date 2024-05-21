Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $28.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SIX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %
SIX stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 2.20.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Six Flags Entertainment
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Grab Holdings: It’s Time to Snatch Up Shares While They’re Cheap
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Stocks Providing Medical Insurance for Your Pets
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.