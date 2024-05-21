Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $28.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,735,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 112.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

SIX stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

