ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 142.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

