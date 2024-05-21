Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.53. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

