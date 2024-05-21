Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Target Price at $261.75

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.75.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Teleflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average of $228.29. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.