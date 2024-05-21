Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $200.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Globant from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 960,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,659,000 after buying an additional 714,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,922,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 371,628 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Globant by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after buying an additional 213,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Globant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

